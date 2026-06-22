<a id="elk-471cd253-8279-4603-ba61-7144fcaa3cfc"></a><h2 id="and-we-re-off-2">And we're off!</h2>\n<p id="elk-0ae0ef53-c65a-48ee-8c63-9c225e9307d7">Amazon Prime Day officially starts at midnight, but I've been seeing early offers landing across the web for a couple of weeks now. In fact, Amazon has been running its discounts ever since it announced this year's dates at the start of the month. That's all come to a head in the last few days, with the weekend bringing life to additional savings on some of our top recommended tech.</p><p>That's where my focus is going to be this week, on the tech and gadgets we actually recommend every day.</p>\n<a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>