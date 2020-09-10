Fortnite Wolverine Trophy location: Where to find Wolverine's Trophy in Dirty Docks

He's so important that he gets a whole set of challenges to himself, but if you want to find the Fortnite Wolverine Trophy location and clear that task from your screen then you're going to need some help. The description reveals that it's somewhere in Dirty Docks, but for a collectible in Fortnite it's unusually well hidden and you could even be standing in the same room as it without realising how close you were. With that in mind, we've done the decent thing and tracked down exactly where the Fortnite Wolverine Trophy is, so follow our lead to complete this challenge and add a cool new back bling to your locker.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 | Fortnite cars | Fortnite challenges | Fortnite Awakening challenges | Fortnite floating rings at Misty Meadows | Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites | Fortnite Sentinel Graveyard | Fortnite Ant Manor | Fortnite Colored Steel Bridges | Fortnite motorboats | Fortnite Panther's Prowl | Fortnite gas pumps | Fortnite Mjolnir | Fortnite Bifrost marks | Fortnite Wolverine claw marks

Fortnite Wolverine Trophy location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Wolverine Trophy location can be found in Dirty Docks, which for those that don't know is on the east coast of the island.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The specific place you need to head to is the solitary building at the south end of that named location, which has a tent and a striped gazebo on the roof.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Inside that building there is a single side room on the ground floor, on the west edge of the building. The Fortnite Wolverine's Trophy is actually inside a crate on the shelving unit directly in front of you when you open the door to that room, alongside some barrels hiding a chest behind them.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

All you need to do here is destroy the crate with your harvesting tool, and the Fortnite Wolverine's Trophy will be revealed on the shelf. Follow the Pick Up prompt when it appears and you'll tick this challenge off your list, moving another notch further towards accessing Wolverine when the time comes.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack