Fortnite Week 6 challenges: How to clear all of the weekly assignments

The Fortnite Week 6 challenges have arrived, now we're entering the second half of the season and expecting big changes imminently, with the floods continuing to recede and a new type of vehicle set to debut. Of course, there are still a number of these Fortnite challenges sticking to the regular formula, so searching ammo boxes and chests continues to be a staple of the weekly tasks. If you'd like a little guidance when it comes to ticking off this list of jobs in Fortnite, then we'll explain how to gas up a vehicle, catch a weapon, and everything else required for the Fortnite Week 6 challenges.

Fortnite Week 6 challenges

Here's all the information you need about how to complete the full list of seven Fortnite Week 6 challenges:

Deal damage at Rickety Rig (500)

Rickety Rig is in the southwest corner of the map, and thanks to the shifting tides there are now a number of islands to choose from. This challenge doesn't specify damage needs to be dealt to opponents, so it's possible loot sharks and marauders may also count, but if you're struggling to hit the target then play Team Rumble until a circle forms in this area.

Eliminations at Pleasant Park (3)

Pleasant Park is now back on dry land, making it a bit easier to navigate. As with the previous challenge, if you need some help getting three eliminations here then enter Team Rumble and hope the live area closes around here.

Land at The Authority and finish Top 25 (1)

The Authority in the centre of the map is a spicy location full of Henchmen, so it's not an idea place to land – either grab some weapons from the nearest chest or get out of there quickly on a zipline. Finishing Top 25 isn't too tricky if you stay out of sight, though you can make this easier by dropping into a Squads match as you'll be in the Top 25 as soon as the first few teams are eliminated.

Gas up a Vehicle at Catty Corner (1)

Catty Corner is a newer location in the southeast corner of the island near the mountains, and you'll need to grab one of the Fortnite cars then take it to the gas station found in the south of the area.

Catch a weapon at Stack Shack (1)

Once you arrive on the tiny island housing Fortnite Stack Shack, you'll need to grab a rod so you can fish a weapon out of the sea, and we've got all the details for how to do this in our separate guide.

Search Ammo Boxes at Salty Springs (7)

There aren't that many houses in Salty Springs, so make sure you search them thoroughly including the attics to find as many ammo boxes as you can, and don't forget the bus stop plus the gas station rear building.

Search Chests at Lazy Lake (7)

One thing Lazy Lake isn't short of is chests, and if you focus on the central courtyard along with the tall buildings surrounding it then you should be able to search seven of them in no time.

