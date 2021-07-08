Fortnite Trespassers locations - where to find them and how to eliminate Trespassers

You'll need to find Fortnite Trespassers to eliminate for one of the Fortnite Week 5 quests. These guys are currently the main alien NPCs in the game, and can be considered the extraterrestrial equivalent of the Fortnite IO Guards. These AIs can prove somewhat elusive as they aren't usually found walking around the island, but you'll need to locate and eliminate several of them for the week 5 quest. You should make sure you're stocked up with health and shields plus some decent weaponry before you take on this task in Fortnite, as these aliens are particularly hostile foes to deal with, but if you're ready for battle then we've got the lowdown on the Fortnite Trespassers locations and how to eliminate the galactic troopers once you find them.

Fortnite Trespassers locations

To find Fortnite Trespassers, you first need to locate Fortnite UFOs that are being piloted by NPCs, rather than other players or the unattended ships you can hijack in certain locations. To do this, check your map screen and look for the named locations that are glowing in purple – these are randomized but there will be three of them in each match, and each location will have three Fortnite Trespassers flying around in saucers above.

How to eliminate Fortnite Trespassers

Once you've located a ship piloted by one of the Fortnite Trespassers, you then need to shoot it down so you can take care of the occupant. A Rail Gun is the best weapon for this task, but any gun with range will do the job if you focus your fire. Be wary that as soon as you start shooting it, the saucer will return fire with its Energy Cannon, so as soon as you see a shot charging up you should switch position so you don't get caught in the blast.

Once the saucer is smoking and crashes down to the ground, one of the Fortnite Trespassers will emerge from it and start looking to take its revenge on you or anyone else who damaged their craft. They are armed with the Kymera Ray Gun which deals a large amount of damage, so when you're trying to eliminate Fortnite Trespassers you should stick to cover as much as possible. The Trespassers have 150 shield plus 100 health, but if you focus on headshots and keeping your fire rate up then you should be able to eliminate them quickly, before claiming their dropped Ray Gun for your arsenal.

