Fortnite Tony Stark's Hidden Lake House laboratory location: Where to discover Iron Man's secret base

The Fortnite Tony Stark's Hidden Lake House laboratory is one of several locations the Iron Man has now established around the island, alongside the similarly covert Fortnite Stark Workshop and the much less secretive Stark Industries complex. You'll need to discover this underground facility as part of the Fortnite Week 7 challenges, and although you may be able to guess the general area to look for it, the actual location is far from obvious – otherwise it wouldn't exactly be hidden, would it? Helpfully, we've already tracked it down in Fortnite, so follow our guide to the Fortnite Tony Stark's Hidden Lake House laboratory location and you can head straight there.

Fortnite Tony Stark's Hidden Lake House laboratory location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To reach the Fortnite Tony Stark's Hidden Lake House laboratory location, you need to head to the northeast part of the Stark Industries circular area towards Steamy Stacks. On the east side of the lake, sat on the border of map grids G2 and G3, you'll see Tony Stark's Lake House.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are two ways to reach the Fortnite Tony Stark's Hidden Lake House laboratory, which is situated directly below this building. The first method is to follow the road on the south side through the bush circled above, which leads to a shutter you can smash through to gain access. The second, less subtle approach is to simply go inside the house then break through the floor anywhere to drop down into the lab underneath.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

However you choose to get down there, the challenge should complete as soon as you enter the Fortnite Tony Stark's Hidden Lake House laboratory. There's normally several chests and ammo boxes in this secret bunker as well, so make sure you stock up before heading back out into the battle royale.

