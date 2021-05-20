Fortnite Sandcastles locations - where to build and destroy special sandcastles

Fortnite sandcastles are big in quests this week, specifically ones you have to build and destroy. Unsurprisingly you'll find them on beaches around the island, though that doesn't particularly narrow down sandcastles locations as there are plenty of sandy areas on the map. Also, you may have previously seen sandcastles around as part of the scenery in places such as Sweaty Sands, but you need to forget those as it's only special Fortnite sandcastles that we're interested in for the Fortnite Week 10 quests.

There are several stages involved for those assignments, so first you'll need to build special Fortnite sandcastles, then later on destroy special sandcastles, - you can tell which ones you're aiming for in Fortnite by the blue glow they give off when you get close. Handily there are a couple of locations where each of these tasks can be completed, so read on for the lowdown on how to build and destroy Fortnite sandcastles.

Fortnite quests | Fortnite gold bars | Fortnite bounties | Fortnite characters | Fortnite crafting | Fortnite weapon upgrades | Fortnite off-road tires | Fortnite wolves | Fortnite raptors | Fortnite boars | Fortnite chickens | Fortnite investigate an anomaly | Fortnite Joneses | Fortnite golden artifacts | Fortnite literature samples | Fortnite safes | Fortnite Guardian Towers

Fortnite Sandcastles locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the map above we've marked all of the Fortnite sandcastles locations, and as you'll see there are two places where you can build them, and another two areas where you can destroy them. There are three Fortnite sandcastles at each of these spots, which means you only need to visit one of the two possible locations for the individual stages of this quest. If more information is required, we've got a more exact breakdown to follow.

1. Build Fortnite Sandcastles 1 - Rainbow Rentals

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first location you can build Fortnite sandcastles is at Rainbow Rentals, the landmark southwest from Holly Hedges with multicolored beach huts. Around a couple of sun loungers next to a rock on the beach you'll see three glowing outlines you can interact with to build special sandcastles.

2. Build Fortnite Sandcastles 2 - Dirty Docks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The second place you can build Fortnite sandcastles is at Dirty Docks, on the beach to the east side of that named location. Look for the sun loungers close to a rocky outcrop, and around them you'll find three glowing special sandcastles outlines you can build on.

1. Destroy Fortnite Sandcastles 1 - Craggy Cliffs

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When it comes time to destroy Fortnite sandcastles, the first area you can visit is Craggy Cliffs. Follow the beach to the east from the named location, and you'll encounter three special sandcastles to destroy encircling a trio of parasols.

2. Destroy Fortnite Sandcastles 2 - Flushed Factory

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The second location you can destroy Fortnite sandcastles is southeast of Flushed Factory, the landmark on the southeast coast of Slurpy Swamp. Head to the beach opposite Isla Nublada (the new island that has appeared off the southwest coast) and near to a green and white striped gazebo you can destroy three special sandcastles.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Season 7