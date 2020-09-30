Fortnite Mountain Top Ruins location: Where to emote as Thor at Mountain Top Ruins

If you're searching for the Fortnite Mountain Top Ruins location, then you're making good progress and are well on your way to finishing off the Thor Fortnite Awakening challenges. By this point you'll already have visited the Fortnite Bifrost marks, and dealt damage to opponents with Fortnite Mjolnir, which just leaves you with one final task:

Stage 3 of 3 - Emote as Thor at Mountain Top Ruins

Find those Fortnite Mountain Top Ruins and you'll be able to unlock the God of Thunder built-in emote for our favourite Asgardian, but obviously you need to know where they are in order to do that. There are plenty of mountain ranges and peaks curving around the southeast corner of the island, and some of the summits are tricky to reach, so you don't want to be spending your valuable Fortnite time trudging up and down these elevations. That's why we're here to help, so let us guide you to the Fortnite Mountain Top Ruins location, getting you there with no further explanation required.

Fortnite Mountain Top Ruins location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The particular peak you want to head to for the Fortnite Mountain Top Ruins location is on Mount F8, marked on the map above and, unsurprisingly, found in grid reference F8. Look directly south from the main street section in Misty Meadows, and you'll be in the right area.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Mountain Top Ruins themselves consist of three large runestones perched on a snowy summit, with other stones on the ground to mark the area. You can climb your way up here, though naturally it's easiest to glide down from the battle bus and land directly at this location. When you arrive at the landmark, which is actually called Thor's Ruins in the game, hit the emote button and you'll be given the single option to perform the God of Thunder action. Trigger it to complete the Awakening challenges for Thor, and permanently add the God of Thunder built-in emote to your repertoire.

