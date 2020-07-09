Fortnite Motorboat Mayhem location: Where to complete a lap at Motorboat Mayhem

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a nautical whizz, then you can prove your boating prowess by heading to the Fortnite Motorboat Mayhem location. There's a whole racing circuit set up on the lake, ready for you to set sail and complete a lap at Motorboat Mayhem in Fortnite as fast as you can. This is one of the Fortnite Week 4 challenges, so get ready to hit all of the checkpoints while also dealing with other Fortnite players taking to the water – with each ship armed with unlimited missiles, things could get particularly spicy here! Follow our guide and we'll help you find the Fortnite Motorboat Mayhem location, as well as telling you how to complete a lap of the circuit.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 | Fortnite cars | Fortnite challenges | Fortnite Aquaman challenges | Fortnite Build-a-brella challenges | Fortnite gnomes in Homely Hills | Fortnite Catty Corner vault | Fortnite Deadpool floaties | Fortnite Orchard | Fortnite floating rings at Lazy Lake | Fortnite helicopters | Fortnite Floating Rings at Pleasant Park | Fortnite Sweaty Sands camera

Fortnite Motorboat Mayhem location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Motorboat Mayhem location is found in the large lake towards the south of the island, a little northwest from the Misty Meadows named location. You'll need one of the Fortnite motorboats to get started, but helpfully there are at least three of them hanging from crane arms on the east side of the small island this circuit is based around. Drive a boat up to the starting gantry area found to the north, and you'll see the display board start counting down to 0, when you'll get a green light to start.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you have the green light, a series of floating circles will appear to mark out the route, and you'll need to pass through all of them in order to complete a lap at Motorboat Mayhem in Fortnite. You'll initially head south over jump 1, then west over jump 2 towards the Hydro 16 dam, before doubling back on yourself to go east over jump 3. Follow the last set of markers around the island and back to the start, and that will be your lap of Fortnite Motorboat Mayhem done.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack