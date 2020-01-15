Fortnite Hidden Gnome between Logjam Woodworks, Wooden Shack, and Bucket Tree location

There's two Fortnite hidden gnomes to search for in the latest challenges, and this one is found between Logjam Woodworks, a Wooden Shack, and a Bucket Tree. You'll unlock this task as part of the Rippley vs Sludge challenges, and when you do, you simply have to interact with this hidden gnome. It's not an easy Fortnite gnome to find though, so with this guide to the Fortnite Logjam Woodworks, a Wooden Shack, and a Bucket Tree hidden gnome, we can direct you to the exact location.

Fortnite search the hidden gnome between Logjam Woodworks, a Wooden Shack, and a Bucket Tree location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To find this elusive gnome (not a gnoblin or a gnelf), you need to head to the south-west corner of the map. Logjam Woodworks is located on the western side of Weeping Woods, with the Wooden Shack slightly south-west of the Woodworks. The Bucket Tree is a stone's throw east from there, which puts the hidden gnome in the middle.

Head to the tree with slightly submerged roots pictured below and you'll find the gnome in the weeds, relaxing. Ruin his day by interacting with him just like that, you'll have completed the challenge! The difficulty in these challenges comes when you try to suss them out yourself, but thankfully with our help, you don't need to.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Make sure you check out all of the other Fortnite Rippley vs Sludge challenges to get help with the rest of this set, along with the Fortnite 8-Ball vs Scratch challenges too. We've got dedicated guides for the other hidden gnome, where to dance, no swimming signs, and more.

