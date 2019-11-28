Fortnite Hydro 16 location: Where to find the Hydro 16 dam for the Dive! challenges

We're making our way towards the end of the weekly challenges for this season, but the latest offering of tasks has a couple based on the Fortnite Hydro 16 location, as you'll need to get eliminations and complete a swimming time trial there. If you're not familiar with this entry in the Fortnite landmarks then let us act as your guide to the island of Fortnite and lead you to the exact place where this impressive dam is situated. If you need to find Hydro 16 in Fortnite so you can work through several of the Fortnite Dive challenges then we've got you covered, so follow our guide to the Fortnite Hydro 16 location and get started.

Fortnite Hydro 16 location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Hydro 16 is situated directly east of Slurpy Swamp, on the western edge of the large lake in grid D7 of the map. You should be able to spot the dam when you approach the area as it's pretty huge, and there's a big height drop off from the lake side to the plant side. The Fortnite Hydro 16 location encompasses both the road along the top of the dam and the power plant building below it, with a zipline connecting the two for easy travel between them. As the top of the dam is quite exposed, you may be better off going for eliminations in and around the building instead, and to find the swimming time trial just head east into the lake from Fortnite Hydro 16 until you see the icon.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

