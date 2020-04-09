How to find SHADOW or GHOST Ollie in Fortnite for Skye's final mission

With our arrival in Week 8, it's now possible to complete enough of the tasks set by our adventurous fourth Agent to access their final mission to find SHADOW or GHOST Ollie in Fortnite. To reach that stage, you need to have got to a minimum of level 80 in this season's Battle Pass, as well as completing at least 18 of the Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges, then you can see what your choices are for the final mission. These are:

Find SHADOW Ollie in Weeping Woods (1)

or

or Find GHOST Ollie at Frenzy Farm (1)

You can tackle Skye's final mission in any game mode and there are no specific requirements other than those listed above, so there's no need to use a particular outfit. We've got all the details for where you need to go in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 to get this done, so if you're ready to find SHADOW or GHOST Ollie in Fortnite, read on to find out exactly where to go.

How to find SHADOW Ollie in Weeping Woods or GHOST Ollie at Frenzy Farm in Fortnite

On the map above we've marked the specific locations for where to find SHADOW Ollie in Weeping Woods or GHOST Ollie at Frenzy Farm in Fortnite. Once you've decided which faction you want to support, head to the appropriate area and listen out for the audio cues from your mischievous hat. Once you spot it, you'll need to chase and grab the headgear as it moves around on its own. Get close enough and follow the prompt, and you'll unlock either the Skye (SHADOW) style or Skye (GHOST) style for your agent.

