Fortnite Doomsday Preppers Guide location - where to collect the doomsday preppers guide

Collecting the Fortnite doomsday preppers guide is the next request you need to complete for Cousin Steel, as he's becoming increasingly anxious about the disappearance of Farmer Steel. It's now looking more and more likely that he's been grabbed by aliens, so this legendary entry in the Fortnite Week 4 quests is all about getting prepared should this worst case scenario come true. There's no information within the quest description about where in Fortnite you need to look for this conspiratorial tome, and that's exactly why we're here to help – so let us guide you to the Fortnite doomsday preppers guide location, where you can collect it and start making plans for what to do next.

Fortnite Doomsday Preppers Guide location

To collect the Fortnite doomsday preppers guide you first need to head to Hydro 16, which is the power plant and dam complex to the east of Slurpy Swamp at the edge of the large lake. Once you arrive there, locate the main plant building – you can ride the zipline down to it from the top of the dam if you're coming from that direction – then go inside and make your way to the east end of it.

Inside, look behind the easternmost turbine for the entrance to a small side office next to the foot of the stairs. You can identify this as it's the only door with (broken) windows, while all the other doors are solid with a warning sign on.

Go inside this office and look on the floor between a computer desk and a filing cabinet, where you'll be able to collect the Fortnite doomsday preppers guide.

