How to deliver Legendary weapons to SHADOW or GHOST Dropboxes in Fortnite for Midas' final mission

We've been working with our fifth and final Agent as the season begins to draw to a close, and if you've finished enough of their challenges then you'll have unlocked the final mission to deliver Legendary weapons to SHADOW or GHOST Dropboxes in Fortnite. To get to that stage you'll have to be at tier 100 of the Battle Pass, as well as completing at least 18 of the Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges, which will then unlock the briefings for your final mission with the following details:

To complete Midas' final mission you'll need to gather up some Legendary weapons, and as this can be done in any of the available game modes then, as with many other tasks in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, it's simplest to tackle this in Team Rumble mode. Not only will you hang on to your Legendary weapons if you get eliminated before you have time to deposit them, but they're also much more common there than in other Fortnite match types. If you're all set to deliver Legendary weapons to SHADOW or GHOST Dropboxes in Fortnite, then our guide will show you how to complete Midas' final mission.

How to find Legendary weapons in Fortnite

Legendary weapons in Fortnite are coloured orange, which makes them stand out and easier to spot. You can find them in all game modes, though they are more commonly found in Team Rumble. If you don't find them quickly enough for your liking, you can also take purple coloured Rare weapons to Fortnite weapon upgrade benches and trade materials to upgrade them to Legendary rarity – you'll need 200 of each material to complete this upgrade, which again makes Team Rumble the best fit as you begin matches with 150 of each and harvest materials in great quantities.

How to deliver Legendary weapons to SHADOW or GHOST Dropboxes in Fortnite

To deliver Legendary weapons to SHADOW or GHOST Dropboxes in Fortnite, you'll need to visit the mailbox-style containers that can be found in most named locations. On the map above we've marked every SHADOW and GHOST Dropbox we've found, so you have plenty of choice for where to deposit your cache of high-end weapons. Simply approach one of the Dropboxes for your chosen faction and follow the prompt to deliver a Legendary weapon you're carrying to either SHADOW or GHOST as appropriate. Hand over two of them and you'll be done, unlocking either the Midas (SHADOW) style or Midas (GHOST) style in your locker for you to kit out your Agent with.

