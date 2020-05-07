How to watch Fortnite Deadmau5 concert: When is the Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, and Dillon Francis show

Epic are really ramping up the events this season, and coming up shortly we have the Fortnite Deadmau5 concert, which is a live show featuring back-to-back-to-back sets from Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, and Dillon Francis. These will be broadcast on the big screen above the main stage within the new Party Royale zone in Fortnite, and players can drop in at any point during the hour long live concert to soak up the atmosphere. If you're ready to join the Fortnite Deadmau5 show, then we've got all the details you need to know on how to access it, along with the times the concert will be running for.

Fortnite Deadpool challenges | Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges | Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges | Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges | Fortnite Skye's Adventure challenges | Fortnite Midas' Mission challenges | Fortnite steal security plans and deliver them to SHADOW or GHOST | Fortnite destroy GHOST or SHADOW dropboxes | Fortnite deliver fish to SHADOW or GHOST | Fortnite find SHADOW or GHOST Ollie | Fortnite deliver Legendary weapons to SHADOW or GHOST Dropboxes | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

How to watch Deadmau5 in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you want to watch Deadmau5 in Fortnite, along with Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis, then you'll need to visit the new Party Royale mode at the allotted time. You'll find this in the bottom right of the game mode select menu, and if you haven't checked it out before then Party Royale drops you into a new island free of combat and weapons, where you can hang out and take part in fun activities.

When to watch Deadmau5 in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As mentioned on the in-game news feed, and confirmed in the official announcement from Epic, the Fortnite Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, and Dillon Francis concert will premiere on Friday May 8 with an encore presentation the following day. The exact schedule by time zones is as follows:

Live Show: Friday May 8 @ 6pm PDT / 9pm EDT / 2am (Saturday May 9) BST

@ 6pm PDT / 9pm EDT / 2am (Saturday May 9) BST Rebroadcast: Saturday May 9 @ 11am PDT / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST

The live show will last for one hour, and you don't need to worry if you miss the start of it as you can jump in to Party Royale mode at any time during that hour to watch the rest of the concert. Likewise with the rebroadcast, you can drop in at any point during the show to see what's going on.

How to get the free Fortnite Neon Wings back bling

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Tied to this event, there is also a Fortnite Neon Wings back bling that you can claim for free, which reacts to any music playing in your current match. To add it to your locker, all you have to do is log on to Fortnite between Friday May 8 at 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 11pm BST to Monday May 11 at 7am PDT / 10am EDT / 3pm BST, when it will be automatically unlocked for you.

Want to catch up on the last big Fortnite music event? You can watch the full video below, and see why the Fortnite Travis Scott event had 12.3 million players in the first show.

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack