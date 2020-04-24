Fortnite Travis Scott event sees 12.3 million players in first show

The Fortnite Travis Scott event, dubbed Astronomical, saw 12.3 million concurrent players take part, Epic has announced.

Taking to Twitter, the Fortnite developer also revealed that this is an "all-time record" for the battle royale shooter. If you've been asking yourself how many people play Fortnite , this event proves the answer is: a hefty amount.

There's good news if you missed the event the first time around. There'll be repeat showings across the weekend, and we've popped the times and dates for them below.

Friday April 24 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm BST

Saturday April 25 at 9pm PST / 12am EST / 5am BST

Saturday April 25 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST

Saturday April 25 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST / Sunday April 26 at 12am BST

If you can't make those (and without wanting to be rude, but you should be able to make at least one of them), then don't worry. We were there for the first performance and captured it all below for you in it's trippy glory. Be warned, things get weird.

In the lead up to the event going live last night, Epic teased the "one of a kind musical journey" for quite some time, that debuted a new track. Scott isn't the first artist to make an appearance in Fortnite. Back in February 2019, DJ Marshmello put on a live concert performing a special Fortnite extended set.

Alongside witnessing the event, you can also take part in some Fortnite Astronomical challenges to unlock free gear. Scott's outfits and emotes are now available in-game, and attending any of the events running will bag you an Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two free loading screens.

