Fortnite Astronomical challenges: How to bounce off giant Astro heads and beat Travis Scott's tasks

It's an event that has been teased for some time, but we now have confirmation that Travis Scott is on his way to perform in the game and bring a fresh set of Fortnite Astronomical challenges with him. The Coachella festival he was due to headline this year has been postponed, but we're being promised a "one of a kind musical journey" instead as Travis Scott is bringing a brand new track to Fortnite. An in-game stage is currently being constructed for these performances, and inflatable Fortnite giant Astro heads bearing Scott's likeness have also popped up around the area.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've had big musical acts in Fortnite, with Marshmello performing a DJ set back in February 2019, so it will be interesting to see what new tricks Travis Scott brings to the party. If you want to unlock the iconic Travis Scott stage performance emote then you'll need to complete all three Fortnite Astronomical challenges, and we've got all the details here on how to do that including where to bounce off of different Fortnite giant Astro heads.

Fortnite Astronomical challenges

Dance for 10s on the dance floor at The Yacht or Apres Ski (10)

Bounce off of different giant Astro heads (5)

Visit the stage north of Sweaty Sands (1)

For details on how to complete each of the Fortnite Astronomical challenges, scroll down to the relevant section of this guide.

Dance for 10s on the dance floor at The Yacht or Apres Ski in Fortnite

There are two dance floors already established in Fortnite, although the one on the Yacht only appeared recently during the Deadpool Yacht Party takeover of that Spy Base. Once you arrive on the dance floor, you need to perform a dance emote for 10 seconds, so watch out for other players and grab a nearby weapon to protect yourself if you can. Those Fortnite dance floor locations are:

H1 : Dance floor inside The Yacht

: Dance floor inside The Yacht E8: Dance floor inside Apres Ski

Bounce off of different giant Astro heads in Fortnite

There are five Fortnite giant Astro heads that have appeared around the bay in Sweaty Sands, and they look like big gold inflatable versions of Travis Scott's face. You can only bounce off the tops of them, so you'll need to either glide down to them or build up a ramp to approach from above. Once you bounce off one of the Fortnite giant Astro heads you're protected from fall damage until you land, so don't worry about how far you drop afterwards.

Visit the stage north of Sweaty Sands in Fortnite

A stage is being constructed in the waters to the north of Sweaty Sands, ready to host the upcoming Travis Scott's Astronomical shows. To complete this challenge, all you need to do is get close enough to the stage to count as a visit, but if you want to run around on it and get that performer vibe then we're not going to stop you from fulfilling your dream.

