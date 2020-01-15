Fortnite Dance at Rainbow Rentals, Beach Bus, and Lake Canoe locations

Surprise! There's more challenges and one of them involves dancing at Rainbow Rentals, Beach Bus, and Lake Canoe in Fortnite. All three of these locations are landmarks, so unlike the places of interest in Fortnite, they're not marked on the map. You need to know exactly where to go to find the Fortnite Rainbow Rentals, Beach Bus, and Lake Canoe locations in order to dance by them and complete the challenge, so read on to learn where they are.

Fortnite Rainbow Rentals, Beach Bus, and Lake Canoe locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

First up is Rainbow Rentals, in the south-west corner of the map. Head over to Holly Hedges then go south to the end of the beach, right before a small jut in the land. Here is where you'll find the Rainbow Rentals, just bust a move near them to complete the first part of the challenge.

Next up is the Beach Bus which is in the opposite corner of the map, just to the left of Steamy Stacks. As you'd expect from the name, the Beach Bus is on the beach to the west, at the furthest point inland. Start boogieing and voila, two down!

Finally, you need to find the Lake Canoe. It's north-west of Retail Row and south-west of Dirty Docks, on the small island in the middle of the lake. A bunch of canoes are propped upright; dance here and you'll have completed the entire challenge, netting you 52,000 XP in the 8-Ball vs Scratch challenges.

