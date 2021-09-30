FIFA 22 skill moves: All the tricks you can do on the pitch this year

Wondering what the new FIFA 22 skill moves are? Then you've landed in exactly the right place. There are four fresh ones added to FIFA 22: the Skilled Bridge, Four-Touch Turn, Scoop Turn Fake, and First-Time Spin. You need a player with a four-star skill moves rating to pull off the first three, while that last one can only be nailed by those with five-stars in the skill moves department. But it's not just the new tricks covered by this guide: keep scrolling down the page for the complete FIFA 22 skill moves list.

FIFA 22 skill moves star ratings explained

(Image credit: EA)

The FIFA 22 skill moves list below is split into five categories. Every player in the game has an independent 'skill moves' rating, which you can find on their attributes screen, and determines how many tricks he or she can pull off. One-star players can only unleash moves in that category, whereas five-star players can nail every last one. As you'd expect, most defenders have lower ratings, while wingers can often be found with four stars and above.

FIFA 22 skill moves list

1 Star Skill Moves

These are the basic tricks that anyone can pull off – even goalkeepers. Even so, you're brave busting any of them out using Aaron Ramsdale.

1 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Bridge Tap R1 x2 Tap RB x2 Directional Nutmeg Hold L1 + R1 + RS direction Tap LB + RB + RS direction Standing Ball Juggle L2 + Tap R1 Hold LT + Tap RB Open Up Fake Shot Left/Right Hold L1 + Tap Square then Tap X and move LS top left/right Hold LB + Tap X then Tap A and move LS top left/right Flick Up Hold L1 + Tap R3 Hold LB + Tap R3

2 Star Skill Moves

99% of outfield players have two-star skills so you shouldn't have any trouble doing these nifty tricks.

2 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Feint Forward and Turn Flick RS down x2 Flick RS down x2 Body Feint Right/Left Flick RS right/left Flick RS right/left Stepover Right/Left Roll RS front to right/left Roll RS front to right/left Reverse Stepover Right/Left Roll RS right/left to front Roll RS right/left to front Ball Roll Right/Left Hold RS right/left Hold RS right/left Drag Back L1 + R1 + LS flick down LB + RB + LS flick down

3 Star Skill Moves

Most midfielders and forwards have three star skills, enabling them to pull off 'classic' FIFA favourites such as the Roulette and Heel Chop.

3 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Heel Flick RS flick up then down RS flick up then down Roulette Right Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Roulette Left Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Fake Left & Go Right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Fake Right & Go Left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Heel Chop Right/Left Hold L2 + Square then X + LS hold right/left Hold LT + X then A + LS hold right/left

4 Star Skill Moves

Three new moves join the four-star category for FIFA 22: the Four-Touch Turn, the Scoop Turn Fake, and the Skilled Bridge. Just don't go trying them up at Powerleague.

4 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Ball Hop (while standing) Hold L1 + press R3 Hold LB + press R3 Heel To Heel Flick RS flick up then down RS flick up then down Simple Rainbow RS flick down then up twice RS flick down then up twice Spin Right Hold R1 + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Hold RB + roll RS clockwise from bottom to right Spin Left Hold R1 + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Hold RB + roll RS anticlockwise from bottom to left Stop and Turn Right/Left (while running) RS flick up then right/left RS flick up then right/left Ball Roll Cut Right RS hold left + LS hold right RS hold left + LS hold right Ball Roll Cut Left RS hold right + LS hold left RS hold right + LS hold left Fake Pass (while standing) Hold R2 + Square then X Hold RT + X then A Fake Pass Exit Right/Left (while standing) Hold R2 + Square then X + LS top right/left Hold RT + X then A + LS top right/left Quick Ball Rolls RS hold down RS hold down Drag To Heel Hold L1 + RS flick down then flick right/left Hold LB + RS flick down then flick right/left Lane Change Right/Left Hold L1 + RS hold right/left Hold LB + RS hold right/left Three Touch Roulette Right/Left Hold L2 + RS flick down then flick right/left Hold LT + RS flick down then flick right/left Drag Back Spin Right/Left RS flick down then flick right/left RS flick down then flick right/left Four Touch Turn Hold L2 + flick RS back twice Hold LT + flick RS back twice Scoop Turn Fake Tap shoot then pass, hold LS up diagonally, flick to other side Tap shoot then pass, hold LS up diagonally, flick to other sid Skilled Bridge Hope L2 + tap R1 twice Hope LT + tap RB twice

5 Star Skill Moves

The best of the best – and priciest of the priciest, in so far as Ultimate Team is concerned. The First-Time Spin is brand new for FIFA 22.

5 Star Skill Moves Skill PS4/PS5 Xbox One/Series X Elastico Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Roll RS along the bottom from right to left Reverse Elastico Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Roll RS along the bottom from left to right Advanced Rainbow RS flick down, hold up, then flick up RS flick down, hold up, then flick up Hocus Pocus Roll RS from down to left, then back to right Roll RS from bottom to left, then back to right Triple Elastico Roll RS from down to right, then back to left Roll RS from down to right, then back to left Ball Roll & Flick Right/Left (while running) RS hold right/left then flick up RS hold right/left then flick up Heel Flick Turn Hold R1 + RS flick up then down Hold RB + RS flick up then down Sombrero Flick (while standing) RS flick up, up, down RS flick up, up, down Turn and Spin Right/Left RS flick up then right/left RS flick up then right/left Ball Roll Fake Right/Left (while standing) RS hold right/left then flick left/right RS hold right/left then flick left/right Ball Roll Fake Turn Hold L2 + RS flick up then flick left/right Hold LT + RS flick up then flick left/right Elastico Chop Right Hold R1 + roll RS along bottom left to right Hold RB + roll RS along bottom left to right Elastico Chop Left Hold R1 + roll RS along bottom right to left Hold RB + roll RS along bottom right to left Spin Flick Right/Left Hold R1 + RS flick up then right/left Hold RB + RS flick up then right/left Flick Over Hold L1 + RS hold up Hold LB + RS hold up Tornado Spin Right/Left Hold L1 + RS flick up then flick right/left Hold LB + RS flick up then flick right/left Rabona Fake (while jogging) Hold L2 + Square then X + LS down Hold LT + X then A + LS down First-Time Spin Hold L1 + R1 during first touch Hold LB + RB during first touch

5 Star Juggling Tricks

Those with five-star skill moves also have bespoke juggling moves. Nail these to properly humiliate opponents, if that's your thing.