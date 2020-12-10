Cyberpunk 2077 price guide: with the game out in the wild getting the right price is paramount

It's finally here; Cyberpunk 2077 is out and that means getting the best Cyberpunk 2077 price is the best route into Night City.

To help you get the best Cyberpunk 2077 price and get the best possible deal, we've prepared a guide on every version of the game that's coming. You'll find these offers below. There are only two editions on offer right now, but if you read on, you'll see why they are both excellent value and so tempting.

Not sure whether you want to get Cyberpunk 2077 yet? It's been long in the making, but we can't wait to explore the Blade Runner-esque world of Night City. There's going to be so much to find and do as we make our unique journeys through the game. If you need to swot up on what's come before now, make sure you check out the latest details on Cyberpunk 2077 here or visit our guide to the Cyberpunk timeline.

In terms of the latest news, our own Cyberpunk 2077 review will have you covered (with no spoilers) for the full low down on the game. And we still know about all the Cyberpunk 2077 lifepaths that we can choose from at the beginning of the game, some sneak peeks at the Cyberpunk 2077 weapons on offer in the game, and a behind-the-scenes look at the music and the soundtrack. Nice.

Get the best Cyberpunk 2077 prices and deals

The usual gang of retailers has live links to both versions of Cyberpunk 2077 that are available. There is, however, a difference between the US and UK about what edition comes with exactly what extras. Some sellers have thrown in some extra goodies and the prices of the Standard Edition seem to vary wildly so make sure you interrogate the price and what they include below, and on the retailers' website when you get there.

Cyberpunk 2077 prices - Collector's Edition

This is big in every sense. Big on content, big on statement, and big in price (unfortunately). Coming in at $250, this is the largest, and probably best, way to celebrate one of the biggest games of recent years.

In terms of what you get for all that dough, it's quite a lot. And quite a lot of greatness too. In terms of physical goodies, you'll get a Collector’s Edition box, the physical case with the game discs and the co steel book, a 10" / 25cm statue of V, the hardcover art book, a set of metal pins, a Quadra V-tech metal keychain, an annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag, some embroidered patches, a World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore, some postcards from Night City, a map of Night City and a sticker bomb set. See? I told you it was a lot. That's not to mention the digital goodies you get which are the game's soundtrack, an art booklet, a Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook, and some lovely wallpapers for your desktop and mobile.

In the UK, the Collector's Edition is exclusive only to be purchased at GAME. The high street retailer has managed to bagsy this one, but stock levels look good and so you can still get it here.

Cyberpunk 2077 prices - Standard Edition

This is standard by name only, as getting this version seems to bag you something extra by default. We recommend checking in at the retailers when you get there as some standard edition pieces get you some postcards or a steelbook as an extra bonus. It's worth, therefore, looking at each of the retailers detailed below via our price hunting software to make sure you know exactly what might be included with your edition of choice.

Cyberpunk 2077 prices - Other items

The best extras right now must be the two editions of the artbook. The World of Cyberpunk 2077 is a 200-page book published by reputable and long-serving video game art book companion maker Dark Horse. However, much like their Witcher 3 art book, this is no simple behind-the-scenes look: this will be a rich lore-saturated book, detailing more elements of the game and bringing wide and varied insight and incisive background in for on the world itself - not just how it was made in the studio.

however, the Deluxe Edition might be more for you, adding even more style and content to your physical media hit.

Getting the most out of Cyberpunk 2077

There is no doubt that the very best way to play Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be with as optimised a gaming setup as you can create. This means, at the very least, you'll want to check out the possibility of knowing where to buy PS5 or where to buy Xbox Series X to ensure you have the top console model of your choice, or one of the best PC gaming machines in the shape of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops going to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077's incredible world. Speaking of the world, you'll need to see it perfectly clearly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs to enable you to soak up all the details and the rich vibrancy likely to be on offer. And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system that will fill the room with the game's audio or go for one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets, or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider but if you get any combination of these great quality items and your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.

