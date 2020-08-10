Cyberpunk 2077 lifepaths trailer shows the different ways your story can begin

Cyberpunk 2077 lifepaths are one of the biggest ways you can shape your hero, and CD Projekt Red gave us a preview of all three during its latest Night City Wire event.

Your choice of lifepath will influence parts of your journey throughout Cyberpunk 2077 , and each one will have an entirely different introduction to the same overarching story. The new trailer from CD Projekt Red rolls through each path's introduction, one at a time, giving you about a minute of context for your own upcoming lifepath choice.

Once you're past the introduction, you'll still feel the effects of your lifepath. Quest design coordinator Philipp Weber explained more about that in an interview at the Night City Wire event, using a mission about stealing a corporation's robot back from the Maelstrom gang as an example (it sounds like the same one from the E3 2018 preview ).

If you're a corpo yourself, you'll know the ulterior motives of a corporate representative who tries to get you to change your approach to the mission - setting you up for a double cross of your own. If you're a nomad, you'll know more about the gangsters who stole the robot, giving you more solid footing as you get started. If you're a street kid, you'll be better at interacting with the members of the Maelstrom gang once you're in their base and trying to make the deal.

Cyberpunk 2077 lifepaths were just the start of the Night City Wire presentation. CD Projekt Red also revealed a new addition to the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack , and a detailed explanation of Cyberpunk 2077 weapons .