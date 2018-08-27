Watch 48 minutes of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay right now

The weird Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch stream delivered, bringing us a 48 minute gameplay video to savor. It's very similar to what we were shown back at E3, but this is the first time it's been available to the public. Grab the comfiest chair in the house and settle in for a wild ride.

The studio head and Cyberpunk 2077 game director also released a statement, just to clarify what it is you're seeing.

"What we’re releasing today was recorded from a game deep in development. Since many of the assets and mechanics in the current version of Cyberpunk 2077 are most likely to be modified, we initially decided to show this gameplay only to media. Elements like gunplay (both in terms of visuals and how RPG stats influence it), netrunning, car physics, or the game’s UI — everything’s pretty much still in the playtest phase and we felt uneasy about publicly committing to any particular design. Animation glitches, work-in-progress character facial expressions, early versions of locations — all this made us hesitant to release what you’re about to see.”

“However, we are also well aware that many of you want to see what the media saw. Although this is probably not the same game you’ll see on your screen when we launch, we still decided to share this 48-minute video with you. This is how Cyberpunk 2077 looks today."

Original story:

If work is slow today, pull up a chair and watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch stream spit out a load of random data instead. The channel is currently live and has fans hunting for meaning in the nonsense like 12 year-old me puzzling over her star sign.

Either the developer CD Projekt Red is just feeling particularly malevolent today and messing with us, or the stream is a sign that some spicy new Cyberpunk 2077 information is about to drop. It could be a new trailer, a release date, or the release of the gameplay footage that we got to see behind closed doors at E3, but whatever it is we'll be watching the stream until something, anything, happens.

Another reason to watch is that CD Projekt Red likes to be a little mischievous with streams like this. Back in June when the game was revealed, a few observant gamers noted that there was a secret message hidden in the reveal trailer, and codes that appeared were actually for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

@Wario64 the codes that scrolled by at the beginning of the Cyberpunk trailer are for the witcher 3 GOTY edition pic.twitter.com/s2ztbcxgE6June 10, 2018

If you don't have the time or an understanding enough boss to watch the stream for yourself, fret not, we'll keep you updated.

