The Don't Hug Me I'm Scared team is working on a game

The company behind YouTube sensation Don't Hug Me I'm Scared is making a video game.

In a recent job listing (opens in new tab), production company Blinkink announced that it is "looking to take out first steps into the games industry with our new initiative, Blink Games." The listing asks for a producer to "guide us through the different parts of the journey towards the launch of our first game."

It's clear the project, whatever it might be, is still in its early stages. Blinkink says that the producer role is its first game-industry hire, so while the company's animation-focused branch may have been working on design ideas, development is likely to be in the very early stages.

It's not clear what Blinkink is working on, but its breakout success remains Don't Hug Me I'm Scared. The psychological horror show, which appears to have borrowed its aesthetic from any number of children's TV shows, debuted on YouTube 11 years ago. Having racked up more than 200 million views since then, it's recently made the jump to a full-fledged TV show in the UK. That raise in profile could potentially be leveraged for a game, especially given a format that's perfect for an unsettling adventure game. Elsewhere, the studio has also launched an animated Netflix series - Dead End: Paranormal Park.

Keep up to date with our list of new games 2022.