Fortnite Sweaty Sands camera location: Where to dance on camera for 10s at Sweaty Sands

Whether you're a streamer or a dreamer, everyone wants to be a star in the battle royale, and if you find the Fortnite Sweaty Sands camera location then you can take a step further in that direction. Over the seasons we've seen various dance floors come and go, and the newest one is right there by the beach, just waiting for you to dance on camera for 10s at Sweaty Sands in Fortnite. This forms part of the Fortnite Week 4 challenges, so get your best boogie routine ready – will it be a Floss, or even the classic Dance Moves from the very early days of Fortnite? Thankfully that's the only thing you need to think about here, as our guide will show you exactly where to locate the Fortnite Sweaty Sands camera to carry out this task.

Fortnite Sweaty Sands camera location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To find the Fortnite Sweaty Sands camera location, you need to head to the north side of this named location and make your way up the pier towards Sofdeez ice cream parlour. Before you get there you'll see a large crane parked on the ground below, with a chest hanging off its magnet. Next to that is a flashing light-up dance floor, with a camera pointing at it from under a gazebo.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To dance on camera for 10s at Sweaty Sands in Fortnite, you just need to hit that dance floor and bust out your favourite dance emote. It's not clear if you need to do all 10 seconds at once or if it's cumulative, but as always it's best to try and get it done in one go. If you're worried about other players you can always grab some mats first and pop a wall around the dance floor, or wait until the initial rush in a match is done then sneak in as the storm is about to move through, the choice is yours.

