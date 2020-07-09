Fortnite Floating Rings at Pleasant Park locations: How to collect them

They've already been in the game for a little while thanks to a previous update, but the Fortnite floating rings at Pleasant Park are now active and ready to be collected, rather than just levitating in the air and looking pretty. If you're working your way through the Fortnite Week 4 challenges then you'll need to snag these hovering blue loops, and a couple of them are tucked out of the way unless you know where you need to look for them. If you previously bagged the Fortnite floating rings at Lazy Lake then you'll already know the drill, but otherwise it shouldn't prove too taxing for regular Fortnite players anyway. Follow our lead and you'll discover all the Fortnite floating rings at Pleasant Park locations in no time.

Fortnite Floating Rings at Pleasant Park locations

Pleasant Park is an area we should all know as it's been around for a while, although the flood has dramatically changed its appearance and the houses are now sat on top of giant inflatables. Head to it in the northwest corner of the island, then follow the four Fortnite floating rings at Pleasant Park locations we've marked on the map here. If you're after more information, here's exactly where to go:





You'll see the first Fortnite floating ring at Pleasant Park in the southwest corner of the area, by the remains of a collapsed wind turbine.





From the first location, ride the Zipline northeast to reach the second Fortnite floating ring at Pleasant Park, on top of a wind turbine at the east side of town.





From there, ride the other Zipline northwest to find the third Fortnite floating ring at Pleasant Park, which is also atop a wind turbine to the north of the area.





To reach the final Fortnite floating ring at Pleasant Park and complete this task – you guessed it – ride the other Zipline heading down to the west, and you'll find it where you hit the ground on the northwest corner of town.

There's nothing more to it than that, so collect all four of those Fortnite floating rings at Pleasant Park and that's another challenge added to the 'done' pile.

