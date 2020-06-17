Fortnite Aquaman challenges: Where to use a whirlpool at The Fortilla

It's the start of a brand new season and while there's plenty to discover and complete, the Fortnite Aquaman challenges are first on our agenda. These have replaced the Fortnite Deadpool challenges from last season and when you get to the end of the main set, you can then unlock the Arthur Curry Aquaman style to use in Fortnite. We've got all the details you need right here — thankfully there's only five Fortnite Aquaman challenges to do this time — so read on to become the king of the sea.

Fortnite Aquaman challenges: Week 1

Fortnite Aquaman challenges: Use a whirlpool at The Fortilla

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For the first challenge, you simply need to head to The Fortilla and use a whirlpool. As you can see on the map above, The Fortilla can be found in the south-west corner, next to Rickety Rig. Simply swim out to any whirlpool and enter it to be shot into the air, much like the geysers back at the tail end of chapter one.

Doing this should complete the challenge for you. If it doesn't, have a look for another whirlpool closer to The Fortilla, because you might have strayed too far out. Whejn it's complete, you'll have a brand new loading screen unlocked, and the next challenge will be available on June 24.

Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack

Completing the five weekly Fortnite Aquaman challenges fill only net you the suit version of the character. If you want the shirtless Arthur Curry version you'll have to complete and additional challenge which is to dive over the waterfall at Gorgeous Gorge while wearing the plain Aquaman skin.