Fortnite Build-a-brella challenges: How to completely customise your umbrella glider

After being able to design your own secret agent outfit for Maya last season, you can now complete Fortnite Build-a-brella challenges to create your own unique glider to fly into the battle royale with. Everything about this custom Fortnite umbrella can be tweaked to your own preferences, whether you want a Durrr Burger topper, a ship's wheel canopy, or a spatula bottom cap – there are almost 8,000 different combinations available, and that's before you start adding in different colors to build a Fortnite glider which is truly a one-of-a-kind. Read on, and we'll explain how to unlock the different custom Fortnite umbrella options as well as what you need to do to beat the Fortnite Build-a-brella challenges.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 | Fortnite cars | Fortnite challenges | Fortnite Aquaman challenges | Fortnite gnomes in Homely Hills | Fortnite Catty Corner vault | Fortnite Deadpool floaties

Fortnite Build-a-brella level progress unlocks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To unlock different items to attach to your custom Fortnite Build-a-brella, you'll need to reach certain season levels through the battle pass. Keep racking up that XP by completing other challenges, filling out your punch cards, and generally by doing well in matches. The attachments you'll unlock for your custom Fortnite umbrella are as follows:

Season Level 15 - Topper

Season Level 35 - Shaft

Season Level 55 - Canopy

Season Level 75 - Bottom Cap

Season Level 95 - Trail Effects Color

Fortnite Build-a-brella challenge - Topper Color

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Outlast opponents in Solos, Duos, or Squads (500)

If you're good at the game then this should come to you reasonably quickly, but even if you don't often get near the final storm circles you can greatly improve the number of opponents you outlast by sticking to the edges of the active play area and hiding out of sight. Make sure you're playing Solos, Duos, or Squads for your progress to count.

Fortnite Build-a-brella challenge - Shaft Color

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Challenge available on July 2

Fortnite Build-a-brella challenge - Canopy Primary Color

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Challenge available on July 9

Fortnite Build-a-brella challenge - Bottom Cap Color

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Challenge available on July 16

Fortnite Build-a-brella challenge - Canopy Secondary Color

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Challenge available on July 23

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | How to link Fortnite and Twitch accounts | Fortnite Starter Pack