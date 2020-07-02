Fortnite Floating Rings at Lazy Lake locations: Where to collect them all

If you've passed through the area recently you might have spotted one already, but there are now Fortnite floating rings at Lazy Lake that are just hovering there and waiting to be collected by you. You'll need to pick up all four of these airborne blue circles for one of the Fortnite Week 3 challenges, and while a couple can be reached by jumping from the ground or bouncing on parasols, the others will require some building up or gliding down to get to them. No doubt this area of Fortnite is going to get busy as other players look to complete their collections, so keep 'em peeled as you follow our guide to finding all of the Fortnite floating rings at Lazy Lake locations.

Fortnite Floating Rings at Lazy Lake locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We should all know where Lazy Lake is by now, as it's one of the few consistent named locations so far in Chapter 2, but if you're drawing a blank then it's in F6 southeast of The Authority. We've marked the four Fortnite floating rings at Lazy Lake locations on the map above, and here are the details for finding each one:





(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first Fortnite floating ring in Lazy Lake is up the north side of the No Sweat Insurance building, on the north side of the area.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find the second Fortnite floating ring in Lazy Lake above the barrier by the gatehouse in the northeast corner of the town.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

The third Fortnite floating ring in Lazy Lake is hovering above the large tree on the junction in the middle of the area.





(Image credit: Epic Games)

To collect the fourth and final Fortnite floating ring in Lazy Lake, head to Big Shots in the southeast corner and look above the outdoor tables.

And that's it – grab all four of the Fortnite floating rings in Lazy Lake and this challenge will be successfully ticked off your list.

