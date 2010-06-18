E3 2010: Play E3 off, Keyboard Cat!

Last year, we did that with a little custom video that proved once and for all thatvideo game music absolutely makes E3 better. But for this year's video, we've enlisted the service of the internet's premiere dispenser of sarcastic musical mockery to wipe the floor with every embarrassing moment at the show. And at E3 2010, there were a hell of a lot. Whether it's Shiggy Miyamoto spectacularly failing to play his own game due to WiFi issues or the whole mortifying debacle that was Microsoft's press conference, he's going to nail them all in one comprehensive two-and-a-half minute assault. So with no more time to waste, off he goes. Play E3 off, Keyboard Cat.