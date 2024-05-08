I test Steam Deck docks for a living, but I'd still rather have one of these gaming monitors

I’ve said this a million times, but I think picking up a Steam Deck dock is essential if you own Valve’s portable powerhouse. Not only will it provide you with a perch for your portable PC, but it’ll kit the mini PC out with all the ports you’d find on your full-sized rig. However, if you’re also in need of a new gaming monitor, then picking the right panel could save you splashing out on the extra accessory, not to mention you’ll end up with a higher spec setup.

Before I get ahead of myself, I’m not saying you have to buy the best gaming monitor around instead of picking up a Steam Deck dock. That’d be slightly bananas given that the latter costs a fraction compared to high-spec screens. My real goal is to boost awareness of a feature that’s easy to overlook, especially since spec sheets won’t explicitly state that screens have a built-in docking station. If you do end up picking up the right display, there’s arguably little need for you to also have additional hubs at your desk, as you’ll be able to hook up gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED with a single cable.

Let’s cut to the chase – I’m talking about monitors that have a built-in USB-C hub, specifically models that also provide Power Delivery to connected devices. I review the latest screens on a regular basis, and the past few I’ve tested have boasted docking station abilities that will potentially save you from picking up additional Steam Deck accessories. So, without further delay, here are a few of my favorites that will pair nicely with portable PCs.

1. KTC G27P6

Out of all the screens I’ve roadtested this year, the 27-inch KTC G27P6 has got to be the best value of the bunch. The budget brand has somehow managed to whip up an OLED display with plenty of bells and whistles for well under $800, with discounts regularly knocking even more off. Naturally, you’re going to be eyeing up this screen for its contrast capabilities first and foremost, but its integrated USB-C hub, 65W Power delivery for charging, and KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) switch make for a mean Steam Deck Dock alternative.

KTC G27P6 | $799 $559 at Amazon with coupons

Save $250 - This is a bit of a sneaky discount, as you'll want to click apply on a 20% on-page coupon and redeem a second 10% discount before you check out. You'll ultimately end up saving a whopping $250, with previous offers typically knocking it down to the $650 mark.

✅You want a great value OLED screen

✅You’ve got a Steam Deck and an additional system

✅You need something smaller Don't buy it if:

❌You’d rather avoid OLED

❌You prefer to stick with big brands

It’s worth noting that even the best 4K monitors for gaming like the BenQ Mobiuz EX3210U skimp out on providing proper USB-C docking capabilities. Don’t get me wrong, that screen still deserves its top spot, but it goes to show that if connectivity with your handheld and other devices is a priority, lesser-known brands can actually provide a more comprehensive experience.

2. Philips Evnia 42M2N8900

One of my favorite 42-inch monitors potentially ever, I’d honestly be happy using the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 in a bedroom instead of a gaming TV . The display’s OLED performance rivals even the top panels in the business, and I dig the razzle-dazzle provided by its Ambiglow RGB lighting system at the rear. USB-C docking and KVM switching serve as a delightful cherry on top of this delicious high-spec display, and would ultimately push me to invest in the overall package.

Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 | $1,179.99 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - A new record low for this large OLED display, and one that makes the Evnia 42M2N8900 even better value for money. This new price actually marks the first time it has drifted below $1,000, meaning it could be an opportune time to pick one up.

✅You want a large OLED display

✅You plan on using handhelds and consoles

✅You like the idea of immersive back-lighting Don't buy it if:

❌You’d prefer something smaller

❌You aren’t fussed about extra features

One of the things that helps the Evnia 42M2N8900 really stand out is its included remote – something I think should be included with every desktop screen by default. In this instance, the wireless buttons help tie your setup together with seamless switching from an HDMI or DisplayPort source to handhelds and laptops connected via USB-C. Not having to faff with OSB toggles or a fiddly joystick to do this is an absolute joy, and the fact it uses a KVM switch means all your peripherals will also hop between systems.

3. Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30

The Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 is a great curved gaming monitor for those of you who’d rather upgrade to mini LED than OLED. It also happens to boast those same USB-C and KVM switch abilities as its counterparts on this list, something I think elevates the panel in terms of value. While I do have beef with the screen’s original MSRP, I’d happily pick up this display for my gaming desk setup with a discount applied, especially since it packs an HDR punch compared to alternatives like the larger Lenovo Legion R45w-30 .

Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 | $1,199.99 $683.99 at Lenovo

Save $516 - The Y34wz-30 has received a much-needed price cut, bringing it down to both its lowest-ever price and one that makes it worth recommending. For under $700, this is a great mini LED monitor for players looking for a curved panel and those Steam Deck dock abilities mentioned above. Just keep in mind that if it returns to its MSRP, there are plenty of premium panels that pack more of a punch at the same price.

✅You want a curved ultrawide

✅You prefer the brightness of mini LED

✅You value great HDR Don't buy it if:

❌You want the best colors

❌You need quick controls

To be candid, I’d only pick up Lenovo’s mini LED screen if I was after a curved ultrawide specifically, as I think the Philips Evnia 42M2N8900 provides a better experience all-round. Your mileage may vary when it comes to playing your Steam Deck library specifically with this aspect ratio, as while there are a bunch of supported releases out there, it feels like something more suited to FPS games on a conventional gaming PC. Nevertheless, this curvy panel does still impress with its connectivity capabilities, and it’s a nice option for those of you seeking something extra wide.

4. Dough Spectrum One

Let’s be real, if you’re eyeing up the Dough Spectrum One, it’s likely because there’s a model with a Gorilla Glass screen. Glossy 4K visuals with extra depth are the main draw here, but if you come for its exceptional fidelity, you’ll perhaps stay for the fact it also possesses USB-C and KVM docking superpowers. Providing a single cable solution for connecting handheld gaming PCs and consoles is, as you may have already guessed, a sure-fire way to win me over, but it ultimately makes this monitor feel suited to every system rather than just high-end rigs.

Dough Spectrum One 27-inch (Gorilla Glass) | $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - The Gorilla Glass Spectrum One first dropped below $600 a few months ago, but the discount is sticking to celebrate the fact it's available at more retailers. Whether it'll actually jump back up to MSRP remains to be seen, but we'd be surprised if the range drops any further in price.

✅You want 4K visuals that pop

✅You have a UHD setup

✅You need 144Hz refresh rate Don't buy it if:

❌You’d rather stick with a matte screen

I’ll admit, it’s normally hard to jump from Valve’s OLED screen to bigger IPS panels and ordinary TVs, but the Spectrum One is the exception. That Gorilla Glass coating gives even the handheld’s lower-spec visuals a nice pop, and its 144Hz refresh rate leaves a good amount of headroom for playing older games at higher frame rates or using Dough’s screen as a PS5 monitor.

It’s needless to say this collection of monitors with ‘Steam Deck docks’ built-in isn’t conclusive, and I’ll likely end up testing many more panels with the same kind of USB-C abilities. Still, these screens are going to make all the difference if you use Valve’s portable PC with your setup, and the idea of buying docking stations could become a thing of the past if more display makers use similar hubs in their screens.

Looking to save on a new screen? Swing by our best Prime Day monitor deals hub for quick access to offers. We’ve also got you covered with the best Prime Day TV deals, and you can keep an eye on our best Memorial Day TV sales page for fast-approaching discounts.