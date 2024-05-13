This record-low Samsung Odyssey G9 price makes it hard for me to recommend any other ultrawide monitor right now

It’s not every day that you see a fantastic premium ultrawide monitor like the Samsung Odyssey G9 drop below $700. Even last year’s Black Friday event avoided chopping that much off of the 240Hz QLED display, but for whatever reason, you can now grab the speedy immersive screen for half price, and I honestly don’t think I could recommend any alternatives at this price point.

You’ll find this frankly bananas Samsung Odyssey G9 offer over at Amazon right now, with the retailer slashing it down from $1,399.99 to $699.99. A pretty huge drop on one of the best gaming monitors out there, and it honestly feels like it should be a Prime Day monitor deal. It just goes to show that record-low prices can pop up at any point in the year, even if the opportune time to do so would have been during Memorial Day in two weeks time.

The Odyssey G9 does frequently drop below $1,000, and previous discounts have already slashed it to the $850 mark in 2024. So, you can imagine how hyped I was to randomly see this limited-time deal come along and kick it down to under $700, as it’s a hell of an offer for anyone seeking speedy, immersive visuals that are handy for both gaming and productivity.

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey G9?

With the above discount applied, the Odyssey G9 is absolutely the ultrawide monitor I’d point anyone toward at this price range. Admittedly, I normally favor the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 over the QLED model due to the superior contrast provided by the panel, but I wouldn’t pay an extra $600 just for that perk. Both models boast the same 240Hz refresh rate, immersive 1000R curve, and spacious 32:9 aspect ratio, so you’re not missing out in most other ways by going for the newer non-QLED version.

Model decisions aside, I view ultrawide monitors like the Odyssey G9 as great VR headset alternatives. That probably just prompted a few eyebrows to automatically raise, but the immersion provided by a wraparound screen like this can help you zone out and forget you’re sitting at your gaming desk. Sure, you won’t be able to navigate virtual space, and the fact you’ll need to get up close and personal with it to feel the benefits makes it more of a PC screen than a best PS5 monitor contender. Nevertheless, playing supported games like Cyberpunk 2077 on a display like this can really trick you with its field of view, adding to the excitement of stomping around Night City in a pair of cyborg shoes.

