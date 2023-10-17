Deadpool 3 director says the movie's release date is "in true risk"

By Molly Edwards
published

Despite a recent report, Deadpool 3 might not make its release date after all

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It sounds like Deadpool 3 might not make its release date after all, despite a recent report suggesting that the May 3, 2024 slot was a safe bet

Though the WGA writers' strike has come to an end, the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike is ongoing – meaning production on the Marvel threequel is still at a standstill. 

"I wish I knew. I don't even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3," director Shawn Levy told TheWrap. "Certainly, the actors' strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie. We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year."

The film will see Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool team up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, with Jennifer Garner also reprising her role as Elektra

The first official photo from the movie showed Jackman's Wolverine in an iconic, comics-accurate outfit. "Like the rest of the world, I've waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don't know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right," Levy has said of the costume

