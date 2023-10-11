Deadpool 3 won’t be delayed, new Marvel report suggests

We’re already counting down the days until Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool teams up on-screen with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The ongoing actors’ strike, however, is a shadow that is looming large not only over Deadpool 3, but several big-name productions. A new report, though, offers some solace – and suggests the Marvel threequel won’t be delayed.

According to The Wrap, Deadpool 3 will keep its May 3, 2024 release date. Another Marvel Studios production, Captain America: Brave New World, is slated as a "top priority" for Disney in what could otherwise be a fallow year for big-name productions.

"The immediate priority for all studios is to get the movies that were shut down in mid-production up and running again," an agent told the outlet.

SAG-AFTRA and the studios are all set to resume talks on October 11, with the strike nearing 100 days. The writers’ strike has come to an end after a deal was struck, then later ratified by WGA members.

This all comes after Deadpool 3 was curiously absent from a Disney release slate alongside Echo, which was itself reportedly delayed to January 2024.

The first look at Deadpool 3 saw Hugh Jackman’s Wolvie wear the comics-accurate yellow costume for the first time. Don’t get too excited, however. Director Shawn Levy isn’t sure if Jackman will hang up the claws for good this time.

Levy told Entertainment Weekly, "I don't know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right."

Deadpool 3 will likely form part of Marvel Phase 5. For more on the MCU’s next chapter, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies.