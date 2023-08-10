After a spree of MCU delays earlier in the year, which saw the next two Avengers movies pushed all the way back to 2026 and 2027, it looks like two more Marvel titles could be getting later release dates. According to Disney's Q3 earnings presentation , at least.

The slides, which cover the company's profits and business updates from the last three months of the year, include a list of "upcoming theatrical releases" charting everything coming to cinemas from September 2023 to June 2024 – but there's no mention of Deadpool 3, which currently has a release date of May 3, 2024. The threequel will see Ryan Reynolds return as the Merc with the Mouth and he's set to be joined by some familiar faces – namely, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Jennifer Garner as Elektra. However, production recently ground to a halt due to the ongoing actors' strike.

This list of movies is followed by the "key upcoming Disney Plus and Hulu releases", and this is also missing a Marvel title: Echo. The limited series, which is set to follow Alaqua Cox (Maya Lopez), Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio)'s niece who was first introduced in Hawkeye, is currently scheduled for release on November 29. Loki season 2, the other MCU TV show still to come this year, is on the list – however, its release date of October 6 is not listed.

While we wait to see whether Deadpool 3 or Echo are delayed, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.