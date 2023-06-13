In a shock move, Marvel has delayed the vast majority of its Phase 5 and Phase 6 movies.

As per Variety, Captain America: Brave New World is now dated July 26, 2024; Thunderbolts moves to December 20, 2024; Blade stalks into cinemas on February 14, 2025; Fantastic Four stretches to May 2, 2025.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has a year-long delay, shifting back to May 1, 2026. The Secret Wars follow-up is now May 7, 2027. According to the outlet, "production delays" are "part" of the reason why everything has suddenly shifted.

It's not all bad news, however. Deadpool 3 has been shifted up slightly, moving from November 8, 2024 to May 3, 2024. The Deadpool threequel sees Ryan Reynolds return as the Merc With a Mouth. He'll be joined by Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, as well as a clutch of returning faces from the first two movies.

It's worth noting, meanwhile, that Disney Plus series have, thus far, not been affected - though multiple series (including Ironheart and Agatha: Coven of Chaos) are not currently dated.

Next up for the MCU is Secret Invasion on June 21, followed by Loki season 2 on October 9. The Marvels, starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Photon, and Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, hits cinemas on November 10, 2023. All episodes of Echo will drop on November 29, 2023. Next year will see Daredevil hit Disney Plus with a bumper 18-episode series titled Born Again.

