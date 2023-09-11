Deadpool 3 director says this might be the last time we see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has said we might never see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine again after the new movie.

Jackman will reprise his role in the threequel opposite Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool – and, considering Logan was thought to be Jackman's last time as his Marvel character, this is already something of an extra treat.

"Like the rest of the world, I've waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool, and I don't know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make goddamned sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right," Levy told Entertainment Weekly.

Jackman will sport Wolverine's classic comics costume in the movie, with the first look at the film revealing it in all its yellow glory.

Levy has also recently – sort of – addressed rumors that he'll be directing the Marvel Phase 6 crossover movie Avengers: Secret Wars. "I've read those rumors," Levy revealed, "and that's all I'm going to say." It's not much, but it's something…

Deadpool 3 is currently on hold amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, after it continued to film during the WGA writers' strike. The hold up could be costing an estimated $600,000 a week.

The threequel currently holds the May 3, 2024 release slot, but the title was significantly absent from a recent Disney presentation, meaning a delay could be imminent.

