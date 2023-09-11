Deadpool 3’s Shawn Levy has cryptic response to rumors he’s directing Avengers Secret Wars

Shawn Levy already has some pretty huge franchises linked to his name, including Stranger Things and Star Wars. But it seems his foray into the MCU with Deadpool 3 may be lining up a long-term partnership.

Levy has been linked to Avengers: Secret Wars, which is currently lined up for a 2027 release as part of Marvel Phase 6. The reports (which were doing the rounds on Twitter) were based on the rumor that Deadpool 3 would lead straight into the events of the Avengers movie.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, during the Toronto International Film Festival, Levy had a very cryptic response to the question. "I've read those rumors," Levy said, "and that's all I'm going to say." You're teasing us, Levy!

At the moment, we know very little about what Secret Wars will look like as we have a lot of big Marvel releases ahead to go before then. Among these is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is down to direct.

Next up for Levy is the Netflix series All The Light We Cannot See, starring Mark Ruffalo. Then, provided SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes come to an agreement, Deadpool 3 is due out in 2024, featuring the long-awaited team-up between Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth.

