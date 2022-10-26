Hugh Jackman addresses why he's returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

The internet went wild when it was announced that Hugh Jackman would be returning as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3. He’ll be reprising his classic X-Men role for the first time since Logan opposite Ryan Reynolds’ Merc With A Mouth.

Now, in a new sprawling profile for Variety (opens in new tab) ahead of the release of The Son, Jackman has opened up about returning. The actor explained how he intended to retire from the role, but when he saw Deadpool in 2016, he had another idea. "I was 20 minutes in, and I was like, 'Ah, damn it!'" he told the publication. "All I kept seeing in my head was 48 Hours with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy. So it’s been brewing for a long time. It just took me longer to get here."

Jackman had been meditating on the idea until August this year when he called up Reynolds to tell him that he was in. It was fortuitous timing, too, as the actor was just about to meet with Marvel boss Kevin Feige to speak through Deadpool’s introduction to the MCU.

Details on what the movie will be about are still very vague, but the reference to 48 Hours is interesting, as is a crossover that Reynolds discussed back in 2021. One thing seems clear though, it’s unlikely to be simply called Deadpool 3. "Well, not in my heart," Jackman continued. "I’m pretty sure Wolverine wouldn’t like that title."

Jackman also revealed a few other tidbits to the publication, including that he’s already started bulking up. As you might imagine, this has been causing some issues for the wardrobe department of his current Broadway play 'The Music Man' where he’s already split two pairs of trousers.

Reynolds also shared his insight on what it’s like to be working with Jackman to Variety as well. "Oh my God, I’m thrilled," he said. "It’s like old home week. To get to be on set with one of my closest friends each and every day is a dream come true. But to do it with these two iconic characters side by side, that’s beyond our wildest dreams."

