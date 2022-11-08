Shawn Levy to direct a Star Wars movie after Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things season 5

Shawn Levy is set to direct an upcoming Star Wars movie, Deadline reports.

Not many details have been released other than that the project will enter production after Levy finish directing Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things season 5.

Levy directed the Ryan Reynolds-led The Adam Project for Netflix and Free Guy for Disney Plus. It was recently announced that Deadpool 3 would bring Hugh Jackman out of his retirement as Wolverine and put the two superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first R-rated comedy.

There hasn't been a Star Wars film in theaters since 2019’s Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, directed by J.J. Abrams. Thor: Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi is set to direct his own Star Wars movie, one where he plans to "take something new and create some new characters." Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins is set to direct Rogue Squadron, though the film has been significantly delayed.

Levy directed the Stranger Things season 4 episode Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero, as well as the critically acclaimed episode Chapter Four: Dear Billy, which featured an incredible performance from Sadie Sink (and is probably the reason you still can't get that Kate Bush song out of your head.) Levy is also set to direct the upcoming limited drama series All the Light We Cannot See, starring Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo, and Hugh Laurie, for Netflix.

