Deadpool 3 has finally kicked off production – but due to the ongoing writers' strike, Ryan Reynolds can't improvise any lines while filming on set.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who has been playing the titular antihero, Wade Wilson, since 2016 is considered a writer on the franchise, having contributed to the original's script and been credited as such on Deadpool 2. Due to this, he's not permitted under the new strike rules to tweak the film in any way during its shoot.

The publication goes on to state that, typically, non-writer directors or producers "can make small adjustments to scripts under the (a) through (h) clause." But with Reynolds' co-writer Shawn Levy helming the comic book flick, it's unlikely that the finished cut of Deadpool 3 will wind up being any different than the version that's already on the page at this stage.

Given that Deadpool's whole thing – you know, aside from beating up bad guys and eating chimichangas – is making on-the-cuff jokes about things going on around him, it'll sure prove difficult for Reynolds to not unleash that side of the character while the cameras are rolling.

Also starring Succession's Matthew Macfadyen and The Crown star Emma Corrin, Deadpool 3 is set to see the likes of Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic, and Morena Baccarin reprise their roles as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Colossus, and Vanessa, respectively. Hugh Jackman will also appear in the movie as Wolverine.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike began on May 2, as writers across film, television, radio, and online media stood together to demand higher pay. "Median screenwriter pay hasn't risen since 2018 and, if we're accounting for inflation, it's actually fallen by 14%, while median weekly pay for writer-producers has declined by 23% over the last decade when adjusting for inflation," explains GamesRadar+, in our handy guide to the action. WGA members have also laid out their hopes for regulation over the "use of material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies."

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to release on November 8, 2024.