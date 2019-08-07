Xbox One backwards compatible games list - every old game you can play today

With Xbox Project Scarlett on the way, Microsoft has announced that no more games will added to the Xbox One backwards compatibility library. While you might be disappointed, it's because the focus is now on the next generation of backwards compatibility. What that could bring remains to be seen. Will we all three generations of Xbox playable on what comes next? Will it be built in ability or a bespoke game by game approach as it is now? Whatever is coming it's exciting.
While there won't be anymore Xbox One backwards compatible games added to this list it's still an impressive collection of games. We've compiled them all here for easy browsing, so if you've got a stack of old games lying around, why not see if they're now playable on Xbox One? There's a certain magic to replaying and enjoying the games of yesteryear on a modern console - and all that hard drive space ensures that you can clear out your closet and go digital with your Xbox game collection. Should you need the best Xbox One accessories to play them with, be sure to check out our roundup.
Xbox One backward compatible games A to C
- 0 Day Attack on Earth
- 3D Ultra Minigolf
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation
- Aegis Wing
- Age of Booty
- AirMech Arena
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Hominid HD
- Alien vs Predator
- Altered Beast
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua
- ARKANOID Live!
- Armed and Dangerous
- Army of Two
- Assassin's Creed
- Assassin’s Creed 2
- Assassin's Creed 3
- Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
- Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood
- Assassin's Creed Liberation HD
- Assassin's Creed: Revelations
- Assassin’s Creed: Rogue
- Assault Heroes 2
- Asteroids & Deluxe
- Astropop
- Asura’s Wrath
- Axel & Pixel
- Babel Rising
- Band of Bugs
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
- Banjo-Tooie
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlefield 2: Modern Combat
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield Bad Company
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlestations: Midway
- Battlestations: Pacific
- Bayonetta
- Beat’n Groovy
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good & Evil HD
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- Bioshock
- Bioshock 2
- Bioshock Infinite
- Black
- Blazing Angels
- Blood Knights
- Blood of the Werewolf
- Bloodforge
- BloodRayne 2
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Blue Dragon
- Bolt
- Bomberman Battlefest
- Boom Boom Rocket
- Borderlands
- Borderlands 2
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brain Challenge
- Brave: The Video Game
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway
- Brutal Legend
- Bullet Soul
- Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst
- Bully Scholarship Edition
- The Bureau
- Burnout Paradise
- Burnout Revenge
- Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures
- Cabela's Dangerous Hunts 2013
- Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions
- Cabela's Survival: Shadows of Katmai
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 2
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Juarez 2
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Carcassonne
- Cars 2: The Video Game
- Cars: Mater-National
- Castle Crashers
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- CastleStorm
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Catherine
- Centipede & Millipede
- Child of Eden
- Civilization Revolution
- Clannad
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars
- Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3
- Red Alert 3: Commander's Challenge
- Commanders: Attack of the Genos
- Condemned: Criminal Origins
- Contra
- Costume Quest
- Costume Quest 2
- Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crazy Taxi
- Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge
- Crysis
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- Crystal Defenders
- Crystal Quest
- Cyber Troopers Virtual-On Oratorio Tangram
Xbox One backward compatible games D to G
- Dante's Inferno
- Dark Souls
- Dark Void
- The Darkness
- The Darkness 2
- Darksiders
- Darksiders 2
- Daytona USA
- de Blob 2
- Dead Rising 2: Case West
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Dead to Rights
- Deadfall Adventures
- Deadly Premonition
- Deadliest Warrior
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deathspank: Thongs of Virtue
- Defense Grid: The Awakening
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution: Director's Cut
- DIG DUG
- DiRT 3
- DiRT Showdown
- Discs of Tron
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Divinity 2
- Domino Master
- Doom
- Doom 2
- Doom 3 BFG Edition
- Doritos Crash Course
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Age 2
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon’s Lair
- Driver: San Francisco
- Duck Tales: Remastered
- Duke Nukum Forever
- Duke Nukem Manhattan Project
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- Dungeon Siege 3
- E4
- Earth Defense Force 2017
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon
- Earthworm Jim HD
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- Enchanted Arms
- Encleverment Experiment
- Endwar
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Escape Dead Island
- Every Extend Extra Extreme
- F1 2014
- Fable 2
- Fable 3
- Fable 2 Pub Games
- Fable Anniversary
- Fable Heroes
- Fable Trilogy
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry Classic
- Far Cry Instincts Predator
- Far Cry 2
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2: Shipwreck Showdown
- Fight Night Champion
- Fighting Vipers
- Final Fantasy 13
- Final Fantasy 13 2
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flashback
- FLOCK!
- Forza Horizon
- Foul Play
- Fret Nice
- Frogger
- Frogger 2
- From Dust
- Frontlines: Fuel of War
- Fuel
- FunTown Mahjong
- Fusion Frenzy
- Galaga
- Galaga Legions
- Galaga Legions DX
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gatling Gears
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgement
- Geometry Wars Evolved
- Geometry Wars Evolved 2
- Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
- Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
- Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Gin Rummy
- Girl Fight
- Goat Simulator
- Golden Axe
- Golf: Tee It Up!
- Go! Go! Break Steady
- Grabbed by the Ghoulies
- Grand Theft Auto IV
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- GRID 2
- Grid Autosport
- Gripshift
- Guardian Heroes
- Gunstar Heroes
- Guwange
- Gyromancer
- Gyruss
Xbox One backward compatible games H to M
- HALF-MINUTE HERO - Super Mega Neo-Climax
- Halo 3
- Halo 4
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo 3 ODST Campaign Edition
- Halo Wars
- Hard Corps: Uprising
- Hardwood Backgammon
- Hardwood Hearts
- Hardwood Spades
- Harm's Way
- Haunted House
- HAWX
- Heavy Weapon
- Hexic 2
- Hexic HD
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: HD Pack
- Hydrophobia
- Hydro Thunder
- I Am Alive
- Ikaruga
- Ilomilo
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb
- Infinite Undiscovery
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
- Interpol
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath's Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Jewel Quest
- Joe Danger Special Edition
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joust
- Joy Ride Turbo
- JUJU
- Jurassic Park: The Game
- Just Cause
- Just Cause 2
- Kameo: Elements of Power
- Kane & Lynch 2
- Killer Is Dead
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning
- The King of Fighters '98 Ultimate Match
- The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match
- The King of Fighters Neowave
- The King of Fighters 13
- King of Fighters SKY STAGE
- Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light
- Lazy Raiders
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- LEGO Batman
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Indiana Jones
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy
- LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
- Lightning Returns Final Fantasy 13
- Limbo
- Lode Runner
- Lost Odyssey
- Lost Planet: Extreme Condition
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- LUMINES LIVE!
- Luxor 2
- Madballs in Babo: Invasion
- Mad Tracks
- Mafia 2
- Magic 2012
- Marathon: Durandal
- Marlow Briggs and the Mask of the Death
- Mars: War Logs
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Meet the Robinsons
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Metal Gear Rising: Revenengance
- Metal Gear Solid HD 2 & 3
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker HD Edition
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles
- Midway Arcade Origins
- Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
- Military Madness
- Mirror’s Edge
- Missile Command
- Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
- Monday Night Combat
- Monkey Island: Special Edition
- Monkey Island 2: Special Edition
- Monopoly Deal
- Monopoly Plus
- Moon Diver
- Motocross Madness
- Mr. Driller Online
- Ms. Splosion Man
- Ms. PacMan
- Mutant Blobs Attack!!!
- Mutant Storm Empire
- Mutant Storm Reloaded
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
Xbox One backward compatible games N to Z
- N+
- NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
- NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
- New Rally-X
- NiGHTS into dreams...
- NIN2-Jump
- Ninja Gaiden Black
- Ninja Gaiden 2
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
- Oblivion
- The Orange Box
- Orcs Must Die
- Overlord
- Overlord 2
- Peggle 2
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Persona 4 Arena
- Peter Jackson’s King Kong: The Official Game of the Movie
- Portal
- Port Royale 3: Pirates and Merchants
- Prey
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia The Forgotten Sands
- Psychonauts
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Red Faction 2
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X HD
- Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis
- Rumble Roses XX
- R.U.S.E.
- Saints Row
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row The Third
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Screamride
- Sensible World of Soccer
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- Silent Hill HD Collection
- Silent Hill: Homecoming
- Sine Mora
- Skate
- Skate 3
- Slender: The Arrival
- Sniper Elite V2
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic Unleashed
- Spec Ops: The Line
- Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy
- Splinter Cell
- Splinter Cell Blacklist
- Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Splinter Cell: Conviction
- Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
- Split/Second
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Super Contra
- Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo
- Syndicate
- Tecmo Bowl Throwback
- Tomb Raider Anniversary
- Tomb Raider Legend
- Too Human
- Toybox Turbos
- Trials Evolution
- Tropico 4
- Undertow
- Unreal Championship 2: The Liandri Conflict
- Unreal Tournament 3
- Vanquish
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
- The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead Season 2
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - Episode 1
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Yosumin! LIVE
- Zone of the Enders HD Collection
Check out the best Xbox One bundle deals!