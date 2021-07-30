How to watch Jungle Cruise online - here's where can you stream the new Disney movie

Can you watch Jungle Cruise online? As luck would have it, yes - you can still see The Rock's latest outing even if you aren't sure about visiting movie theaters yet. More specifically, the brand-new film launched this July 30 via Disney Plus Premier Access. It's available for a small fee that varies depending on your region, so we've listed the prices for you below. Just remember, you'll need to be a Disney Plus member to pay for and stream Jungle Cruise.
- Disney Plus: See deals and offers here
So, how much is it to watch Jungle Cruise online? If you're a Disney Plus member already (again, it's worth noting that you need a Disney Plus subscription to get Premier Access), it'll set you back $29.99 in the US and £19.99 in the UK. Meanwhile, it weighs in at $34.99 in Australia or Canada. Once you've paid for it, you can then stream Jungle Cruise whenever and wherever you like.
OK, so that might feel a little steep at first blush. And if you're buying Premier Access to stream Jungle Cruise by yourself, it may be. But think of it like the price of your theater tickets. Compared to how much it'd cost to get an entire family into the cinema (to say nothing of buying snacks or drinks), it's pretty good value.
In addition, this isn't a standard rental. Rather, it allows you to watch Jungle Cruise as often as you want for as long as you own an active Disney Plus membership. It's a bit like buying the movie digitally.
Is it worth the fuss, though? If you liked Pirates of the Caribbean or The Mummy, this adventure to hunt down a plant that can heal all wounds should definitely be on your radar. As we mentioned in our Jungle Cruise review, "there’s a lot to take in... so much so, in fact, you may need to have a quiet lie-down afterwards." Considering the fact that it's based on a classic and slightly more chilled-out Disney Parks ride (one that was recently adapted for tabletop in Disney's Jungle Cruise board game), that's not bad going.
To get the best deal, be sure to check out the Disney Plus bundles and Disney Plus sign-up offers we've listed below. They'll allow you to watch Jungle Cruise online for as little as possible.
If you're unsure about Disney's streaming service, don't forget to check out our full Disney Plus review for all the details. It breaks down whether it's worth your time and money, which is quite an important consideration now that the Disney Plus free trial is no more. We've also got the lowdown on what Disney Plus Premier Access is for those who are curious.
Meanwhile, anyone hoping to upgrade their setup should take a look at the best gaming TVs (the UK version of the article is available here). It's crammed with suggestions for budget or premium 4K screens, all of which should work brilliantly with Disney Plus, your consoles, and the best gaming sound system.
Be sure to pay our other streaming guides a visit, too. You can get handy discounts thanks to the latest Hulu bundle deals, HBO Max prices, or ESPN Plus costs and bundles.
