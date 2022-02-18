Horizon Forbidden West is out today - here's how to get the cheapest PS5 version

Now it's out in the (frozen) wilds today, it's worth remembering the best means to buy the Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 version for i's lowest possible price to save yousome cash. And in order to bag that PS5 game deal, you need to go via the old ones - that is to say, the PS4 version.

If you order Horizon Forbidden West by going via the PS4 route, you can save a bunch of cash - on both that platform and in order to get the PS5 version on the cheap.

Sony confirmed in September that PS4 players can upgrade to PS5 versions of the game for free, so the door is open to those looking to save a few dollars or pounds by simply buying the PS4 version (currently $59.99 at Amazon) of their choice, and then initiating the free upgrade. Bingo Bango.

This means it's worth buying the PS4 edition of Horizon Forbidden West even if you have a PS5 already - it's going to save you about $10 / £10 straight off the bat, and potentially more as some retailers are discounting pre-orders too. PS4 players can rejoice in the first instance, but this is also excellent news for those that managed to get their hands on PS5 stock, as it means you can get the PS5 version for that sweet, sweet lower price.

PS5 players will also get instant access to the benefits the PS5 will offer, and the enhancements that a bona fide, made-for-PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West will offer too: near-instant loading times, enhanced visuals, more performance modes, and so on.

The cheapest and most straightforward way to get this deal is through the standard edition so here are the latest PS5 Horizon Forbidden West prices right now.

However, if you are looking only for the PS5 version, and still want to see if there's a deal to be had, check out these prices, which will highlight the latest and lowest for the PS5 version of the game.

