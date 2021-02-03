MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition sales support scholarships and games mentoring

MLB The Show 21 is getting a set of special Jackie Robinson Edition, with some of its proceeds going toward a new program to give students scholarships and mentorship from PlayStation employees.

Sony announced the MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson editions in a post on the PlayStation Blog . They'll be released alongside the standard version of the game, which features Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. as its cover athlete - though purchasing one of the special editions will give you a four-day head start beginning on April 16 via an early access code.

For each copy of the Jackie Robinson edition that is sold up through December 31, Sony will contribute $1 toward a new Jackie Robinson Foundation program which will give scholars "four-year scholarships and extensive support services, including career guidance and internship placement". On top of that, they'll also receive opportunities for mentorship from PlayStation and San Diego Studio employees, as well as internship opportunities.

On top of contributing to a worthy cause, you'll also get some extra goodies for your game: starting at $84.99, the standard physical Jackie Robinson Edition includes a Steelbook case and in-game bonuses including double daily login rewards. The digital deluxe edition and Jackie Robinson Deluxe Edition add in even more in-game goods for $99.99 each, while the latter also gets you a limited edition 9FIFTY ballcap (and matching cap for your Diamond Dynasty players to wear).