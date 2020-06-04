Free Euro 2020 DLC out now for PES 2020

Euro 2020 isn't happening until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic – but you can now play the tournament on PS4 and Xbox One as part of PES 2020.



A new DLC offering, titled Data Pack 7.0, adds the tournament to PES 2020 along with seven new Iconic Moment Series Legends for MyClub, Konami's answer to Ultimate Team.

All 55 teams who entered Euro 2020 at the qualifying stage, including minnows such as Faroe Islands, San Marino and Andorra, are in the DLC with their current squads and kits. You can play out the tournament with groups adjusted to your liking using the Euro 2020 match ball. Two of the competition's biggest stadia, Wembley and St Petersburg, are also accurately re-created.



However, a planned boxed edition of PES 2020 featuring new Euro 2020 specific artwork has been cancelled.

(Image credit: Konami)

The list of upgraded MyClub legends, all of whom receive boosted stats inspired by a famous match or moment, is made up of Dennis Bergkamp, Emmanuel Petit, Robert Pires, Iker Casillas, Guti, Roberto Carlos, and Fernando Morientes.



In the official PES 2020 Data Pack 7.0 patch notes, Konami mentions that it's also fixed a couple of MyClub bugs:



"An issue that caused the incorrect Team Strength values to be displayed in the Squad List for all teams that include players from the Iconic Moment Series. This issue was triggered by using a Matchday team that differs from your Base Team."



"An issue where the Team Strength Level filter for matchmaking in Ranked Matches did not work correctly. This issue was triggered by switching to a normal squad from a Club Edition Squad that differed from your Base Team."



The pack should download automatically next time you start the game on PS4, Xbox One or PC.



The real-life Euro 2020 will now take place next summer, from 11 June to 11 July 2021.