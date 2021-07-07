Fortnite Zyg and Choppy location - where are they and how to dance near Zyg and Choppy

You'll want to know where the Fortnite Zyg and Choppy NPCs are, and dance near them for one of the legendary Fortnite Week 5 quests. These two are some of the latest boss AI to be added to the game, and although they made a brief appearance a couple of weeks ago before disappearing, it looks like they're here to stay this time. But who are they? Zyg is a large battledroid, while Choppy is a hovering parasite that appears to be controlling it, and if they look familiar it's because you can unlock them as an outfit/back bling combo in the Battle Pass for the current season of Fortnite. If you're ready to meet them and have a little boogie nearby, then we've got all the details on the Fortnite Zyg and Choppy location.

Fortnite Zyg and Choppy location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You'll find Fortnite Zyg and Choppy inside the main building of the Hydro 16 landmark, which is the large dam between Slurpy Swamp and Misty Meadows. If you need to get to the building from the top of the dam then you can either jump down into the water below or, slightly less riskily, ride the zipline down from the north end of the dam.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Inside the main Hydro 16 building is the Fortnite Zyg and Choppy location, where they are patrolling up and down the central room that contains the turbines. You'll also see them tending to various little green pods dotted around the area, and if you get too close to one (or shoot it) then it'll hatch and a Fortnite alien parasite will emerge then try to attach itself to your head, so watch out – unless you want to trade some health for the benefits the parasite provides!

How to dance near Zyg and Choppy in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As the description of the quest suggests, all you need to do to dance near Fortnite Zyg and Choppy is get close to them then perform an emote from your collection. This can be tricky if you damage them or a nearby parasite, as doing either will make them hostile and Zyg and Choppy's ray gun mythic weapon is deadly if you don't avoid the beam. So, make things easy for yourself and don't do any attacking until you've approached Fortnite Zyg and Choppy and done your dance, after which you can choose if you want to take them on in combat.

