Fortnite Shipwreck Cove, Yacht, and Flopper Pond locations: Where to visit all of them

We're off on another sightseeing tour around the island, and this time our targets are the Fortnite Shipwreck Cove, Yacht, and Flopper Pond locations - they're pretty far apart, so it's unlikely you'll be able to visit them all in one go. Thankfully for this portion of the Fortnite Meowscles' Mischief challenges, we can space out visiting them over as many matches as needed, so it's up to you if you want to seek them all out straight away or just dip in as your Fortnite journey takes you near them. If you're ready to continue working through the battle pass in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 then there's an XP reward waiting for you, once you follow our directions to visit Shipwreck Cove, Yacht, and Flopper Pond in Fortnite.

Fortnite Deadpool challenges | Fortnite Brutus' Briefing challenges | Fortnite TNTina's Trial challenges | Fortnite Maya's challenges | Fortnite steal security plans and deliver them to SHADOW or GHOST | Fortnite destroy GHOST or SHADOW dropboxes | Fortnite new and unvaulted weapons | Fortnite vaults | Fortnite phone booths | Fortnite secret passages | Fortnite SHADOW safe houses | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite Shipwreck Cove, Yacht, and Flopper Pond locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you've been checking out the changes made for the current season and fighting against Fortnite Henchmen and Agents in the various new hideouts then you'll probably have already paid a visit to The Yacht. If not, it's now one of the named locations on the map, so shouldn't be hard to find - it's up in the northeast corner, if you're struggling to spot it. The other two Fortnite landmarks required are pretty well spread out across the map, so we'll look at them now.

The Fortnite Flopper Pond has cropped up in a number of challenges already, so chances are you've been there before, but if you need a reminder then it's the large pond east and slightly north of Holly Hedges. You'll find a selection of rods on the walkway and plenty of fish within this pool, if you need to grab some for any other challenges you have on the go. Fortnite Shipwreck Cove, on the other hand, is right down in the southeast corner of the island coast. Here you can find a number of chests in the stranded vessels, as well as several working Fortnite motorboats should you wish to sail on out of there.

If you are more comfortable finding your way around using map coordinates, then this is where you'll find the Fortnite Shipwreck Cove, Yacht, and Flopper Pond locations:

H7 - Shipwreck Cove

- Shipwreck Cove H1 - Yacht

- Yacht C4/C5 - Flopper Pond

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite weapon upgrade benches | Fortnite achievements | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack