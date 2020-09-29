Fortnite Stark Workshop location: Where to emote as Tony Stark in the Stark Workshop

If you're trying to track down the Fortnite Stark Workshop location, then you've already hit the top tier of the battle pass for this season and have made your way through to the final Iron Man task. For the last of the Tony Stark Fortnite Awakening challenges, this is what you've been assigned:

Stage 3 of 3 - Emote as Tony Stark in the Stark Workshop

Get that done and you'll add the Suit Up built-in emote to your repertoire for Tony Stark, but first you need to actually find that elusive Fortnite Stark Workshop. From a distance it appears to just be an unassuming barn, though thanks to the constantly evolving landscape of the island in Fortnite there are now a lot fewer nearby farm structures for it to blend in with. If you're ready to visit the Fortnite Stark Workshop location, then let us demonstrate exactly where you need to go to find it.

Fortnite Stark Workshop location

There was a point when the Fortnite Stark Workshop was just casually chilling near Frenzy Farm, before the Stark Industries area was teleported in and completely obliterated the previous agricultural zone. At least it makes some sense that the two are now close to each other, given their Iron Man connection.

To find the Fortnite Stark Workshop location, either head southwest from Stark Industries or east from The Authority, and be on the lookout for a red barn with various bits of machinery outside. Once you've found it, all you have to do is head inside as Tony Stark and hit that emote button, which will trigger the Suit Up emote and transform you into Iron Man, as well as unlocking it for future use with that character. Now you're at battle pass level 100 and have ticked off that final challenge, you're basically done for the season – congratulations!

