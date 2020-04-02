Fortnite Honey Pot locations: How to find and complete the secret For The Bears challenge

With the recent update to the game, there were several secret challenges added and one of them involves finding Fortnite Honey Pots. If you visit the Daily Assignment board on the Battle Pass screen, you'll notice that some new images have appeared next to the map, with one of them featuring bears. You'll need to track these bears down in a hidden Fortnite location to find The Ted Offensive Plans, which then kicks off the secret For The Bears challenge. If you're ready to unlock some bonus XP towards your Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 progress, then we'll show you how to start the challenge and where to go to find all of the Fortnite Honey Pot locations.

Fortnite Honey Pot locations

To get started on the the secret Fortnite For The Bears challenge, you need to head to the cabin in the northwest corner of Weeping Woods. which we've marked with an X on the map above.

On the south side of this cabin, you'll see a storm hatch leading down into the basement area below. Ignore the pitiful No Entry sign and smash through the doors, then you'll find yourself in a high tech control room.

Turn left down one of the corridors and go around the back, where you'll find a group of bears surrounding a table, and a notification of "The Ted Offensive Plans Found" should appear to signal that you've started the secret For The Bears challenge. If you look closely on the wall behind them, you should see a map marking the Fortnite Honey Pot locations which we've replicated above.

Go to each of the five marked Fortnite Honey Pot locations, where you'll hear a buzzing sound of bees when you get close to your target. Follow the Consume prompt to eat the honey and tick it off – this will give you a 5 shield boost, so be aware that if your shields are maxed out then you may not be able to collect the honey. Consume all five Fortnite Honey Pots to receive a nice XP boost, and if you prefer to use grid coordinates then here's where to go:

C4 - just northwest of Flopper Pond

- just northwest of Flopper Pond D2 - just southeast of Homely Hills and northeast of Durrr Burger

- just southeast of Homely Hills and northeast of Durrr Burger F3 - in the middle of the west field in Fortnite Orchard north of Frenzy Farm

- in the middle of the west field in Fortnite Orchard north of Frenzy Farm F5 - north of Fork Knife and west of Lake Canoe

- north of Fork Knife and west of Lake Canoe E5 - near the top of the hill south of The Agency and west of Gorgeous Gorge

