Fortnite No Right To Bear Arms secret challenge: How to disarm the Gnomes and the Bears

We've covered the ongoing weekly challenges in detail elsewhere, so here we thought we'd take a step back and look at some hidden assignments for you to complete, including the recently added Fortnite No Right To Bear Arms secret challenge. If you've been keeping up with the Gnomes, then you'll know they have some beef with the local Bears and it's our duty to squash that beef. What you may not know is that there's another secret challenge including them both, that will reward you with 15,000 XP which you can do in under 60 seconds!

The Gnomes and the Bears have been at a secret standoff on the Fortnite island for the last few weeks. First, the Gnomes took the Bears' sweet treats and hid them in Fortnite Honey Pot locations, then the Bears messed with the Fortnite Aim Telescope locations belonging to the Gnomes, and now it looks like they're going to war over it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To get your 15,000 XP you'll simply need to disarm them, and stop them from going into battle. You can do this by landing at their battleground in map grid D5, to the northeast of Weeping Woods. Here you will see both parties preparing for war, and this is not good.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head up to the Gnomes' cannon and follow the promt to disarm them, then move over to the Bears' tank and disarm their leader by using the same prompt again. Once you've done this, you will be rewarded with a whopping 15,000 XP for your kindness – let's hope this finally solves the problem between these two and they can talk it out. So there you have it, that's how you complete the Fortnite No Right To Bear Arms secret challenge.

