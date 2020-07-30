Fortnite floating rings at Weeping Woods: Where to collect them all

They've been the focal point of challenges for weeks now, and this time you have to find five Fortnite floating rings at Weeping Woods. The challenge doesn't seem to be bugged this time around (though don't blame us if it is!) and thankfully, it's actually quite simple to complete. Maybe for the next set of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 challenges we'll get something different, but for now, strap on your best Fortnite skin and go hunting in the forest for these Fortnite floating rings at Weeping Woods.

Fortnite floating rings at Weeping Woods locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

You need to collect five floating rings in total at Weeping Woods and while previous challenges involving floating rings have had you exploring all sorts of corners and crannies, this challenge is a little easier.

In order to find five floating rings at Weeping Woods, you essentially need to scour the treetops. All the floating rings are on top of the enormous oak trees that make up Weeping Woods, so your best bet is to float down, land on one, then destroy the tree beneath you. You'll probably die, so jump into another match and do the same again. Keeping rinsing and repeating until you've collected all five. The rings are spread out across the entire wood though, so if you can't find one near where you're looking, glide on over to another section.

When you've found all five, you'll need to make sure you also give the Fortnite balls of yarn a go too. These are much easier to find and our guide will help you find each one. Good luck!

